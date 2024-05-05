"Open door" day organized at Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in USA

5 May 2024 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

An "Open Door" day was organized at the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of the "Embassy Tour Around the World" event held in Washington every year.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the event started at 10:00 a.m. local time and continued until 4:30 p.m. As part of the event, Azerbaijani carpets and cultural samples were exhibited in the center, Azerbaijani cuisine and music were presented. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the USA supported the organization of the event. According to Jamila Mammadova, the embassy's public relations officer, residents and tourists living in Washington and surrounding cities visited the center during the day and got acquainted with the history, culture, music, and cuisine of Azerbaijan.

At the event, Azerbaijan's national ballerina Maryam Najafzade performed the dance "Yellow Bride" and a piece from the opera "Koroglu".

One of the volunteers of the event, Greg Shlegle, who said that they visited embassies and other representative offices during the day, said that the Azerbaijani side organized the event at a very high level and said that while performing its work, at the same time, it also received information about our country.

Hundreds of people visited the event during the day. They listened to the information about Azerbaijan with interest and got acquainted with the presented cultural examples.

It should be noted that the event was organized in the embassies and cultural centers of about 60 countries located in the United States.

