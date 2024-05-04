President Ilham Aliyev approves agreements signed with Türkiye

4 May 2024 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law “On Approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the Abolition of Double Taxation in Respect of Taxes on Income and Prevention of Tax Evasion”, Azernews reports.

According to the document, the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the Abolition of Double Taxation in Respect of Taxes on Income and Prevention of Tax Evasion” signed on February 19, 2024, in Ankara was approved.

Besides, the head of state signed the law “On Approval of Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine".

The document approves the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine” signed on February 19, 2024, in Ankara.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz