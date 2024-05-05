16th OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan

5 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

At the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Republic of Gambia, it was confirmed that the 16th Islamic Summit of the OIC will be held in Azerbaijan in 2026.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan released information about this.

At the end of the Summit, the Final Communiqué adopted on the conclusions of the Banjul Summit also called for cooperation in the implementation of the Summit to be organized in Baku in this direction.

At the same time, the Communiqué welcomed the holding of the VI World Intercultural Dialogue Forum organized within the framework of the "Baku Process", as well as called for a fairer distribution of geographical representation in the UN system, especially in the structure of the Security Council.

