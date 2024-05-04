Azerbaijan unveils amount of ammunition found in Khankandi in last week
The process of identifying and neutralizing war remnants and sources of danger is ongoing in Azerbaijan continuously, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
As a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani police, on April 27 – May 3, 33 automatic weapons, 1 machine gun, 10 pistols, 14 rifles, 1 grenade launcher, 59 grenades, 34 lighters, 397 cartridge combs, 7888 cartridges of various sizes, 1 box of TNT, 27 bayonets and other ammunition were found and seized from the territory of Khankandi city alone.
Measures are underway in this direction.
