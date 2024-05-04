Azerbaijan unveils amount of ammunition found in Khankandi in last week

4 May 2024 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

The process of identifying and neutralizing war remnants and sources of danger is ongoing in Azerbaijan continuously, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

As a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani police, on April 27 – May 3, 33 automatic weapons, 1 machine gun, 10 pistols, 14 rifles, 1 grenade launcher, 59 grenades, 34 lighters, 397 cartridge combs, 7888 cartridges of various sizes, 1 box of TNT, 27 bayonets and other ammunition were found and seized from the territory of Khankandi city alone.