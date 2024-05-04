Middle Corridor represents reliable alternative, Georgian PM says

4 May 2024 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Middle Corridor is a reliable alternative, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during the opening ceremony of the ADB Board of Governors meeting held in Tbilisi on May 4, Azernews reports.

"Our unique location allows us to be part of Europe while also holding the status of one of the key countries of the historical Silk Road. We are also part of the Middle Corridor, which offers a safe and reliable alternative," he emphasized.

Kobakhidze mentioned that Georgia will continue to support and offer the best investment opportunities to Asian partners.

"With great pleasure and pride, I want to say that our main task for the country and the entire region is to ensure the prosperity and well-being of the Georgian people and the Georgian state. At the same time, I want to say that in this spirit, we have maintained macroeconomic stability. In the post-pandemic period, we have achieved double-digit economic growth. The average for three years is 9.7-percent economic growth. We continue to maintain the momentum of economic growth.

The slogan of the event is "Bridge to the Future," which offers a valuable platform for economic development, future planning, interaction, and addressing global challenges. At the same time, this phrase serves as a very good explanation of our future aspirations. With each step, we are creating an economically strong, secure, and protected future for other generations. This vision is reinforced and solidified by our strategic location, connecting Europe to Asia and Asia to Europe," he added.

The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has kicked off in Tbilisi. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz