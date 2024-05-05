Baku hosts zone stage of "Shahin" Military-sports game

5 May 2024 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

On 5 May, the Military High School, named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, hosted the zone stage of the military-sports game "Shahin" in Baku, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The event drew participants from various ministries, including Defense, Youth and Sports, Emergency Situations, Science and Education, and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

Representatives from districts such as Yasamal, Khazar, Surakhani, Sabunchu, Garadag, Nizami, Nasimi, Narimanov, Binagadi, Sabail, Khatai, and Pirallahi were also in attendance. Additionally, officers from the military high school and judges of the "Shahin" military sports game participated in the event.

The proceedings commenced with a moment of silence to honor the memory of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom. This solemn tribute was followed by the stirring rendition of the National Anthem, performed by a military orchestra.

Addressing the audience, speakers extended their best wishes to the participating teams, emphasizing the primary objective of the "Shahin" military-sports game: to enhance the physical fitness of students and prepare conscripted youth for military service. They highlighted the invaluable role of military sports in instilling patriotism among teenagers and young adults.

Following the formalities, cadets and students from the military high school marched past the tribune, accompanied by a stirring performance by the military band.

A total of 12 teams competed in a series of challenges, including line-up drills, physical exercises, civil-defense training, and obstacle courses.

At the end of the competition, winners were presented with diplomas and trophies in recognition of their achievements.

The winner of the zonal stage of the "Shahin" military-sports games for the city of Baku qualified for the republican final stage, which will be held in "Youth Capital" Lankaran in June.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz