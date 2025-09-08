Baku to host prestigious 2026 SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit

8 September 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Baku has been selected to host the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in 2026 — one of the most prestigious global events in the fields of sport and business, Azernews reports.

According to information, an official signing ceremony will take place between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Baku City Circuit, and SportAccord to formalize the agreement.

During the event, Baku will be officially announced as the host city for the 2026 edition of the SportAccord World Summit, highlighting its growing role as a key player on the international sports and business stage.

It should be noted that the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit brings together around 1,500 leaders and key decision makers from over 120 International Federations (IFs), the International Olympic Committee, and organisations involved in the business of sport. This unique, week-long event is a combination of official sports meetings, social networking gatherings, a themed conference programme, and exhibition space enabling International Federations, industry, cities and regions to showcase and advance their sport, services and facilities.