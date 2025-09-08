US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce explores partnership oppportunities at Baku Port
On September 7, Eldar Salahov, Director of “Baku International Sea Trade Port” LLC — a subsidiary of AZCON Holding and part of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC — met with Natig Bakhishov, Executive Director of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), Azernews reports, citing the company.
According to information, the guests were briefed on the port’s strategic location, modern infrastructure, cargo handling capacity, and the logistics involved in transporting various types of freight.
During the meeting, it was emphasized that the Port of Baku is a reliable partner for expanding international cooperation and developing sustainable logistics solutions along the Middle Corridor.
USACC representatives acknowledged the port’s key role in cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor and expressed strong interest in fostering mutual cooperation.
