Trump: Ready to impose more sanctions on Russia

8 September 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump affirmed on Sunday that he is ready to proceed to the second stage of adding more sanctions against Russia after its latest attacks on Ukraine, Azernews reports.

Speaking to the press while leaving the White House to attend the US Open men's singles final in New York City, Trump touched upon the crisis in the Middle East, urging a solution to the conflict in Gaza. He also said that his administration will deal with the issue of Hezbollah refusing to surrender its weapons as agreed in a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington and its partners in Europe are discussing new sets of sanctions and secondary tariffs on Russia over its continued military operation in Ukraine.