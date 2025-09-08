Russian FSB detains Azerbaijani citizen in Stavropol [VIDEO]

8 September 2025 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced the detention of an Azerbaijani citizen in the Stavropol Territory, Azernews reports.

According to Russia's Izvestia, citing the statement from the FSB Public Relations Center, the individual allegedly joined a Ukrainian terrorist organization banned in Russia. Acting under the instructions of its leaders, he is accused of conducting detailed reconnaissance of several facilities intended for sabotage and terrorist acts, including administrative buildings and law enforcement vehicles in the cities of Yessentuki and Stavropol.

The FSB also noted that the detainee had previously served in a special forces unit of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.