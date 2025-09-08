Azerbaijani boxers secure medals at int'l tournament in Kazakhstan

8 September 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani boxers have secured two medals at international boxing tournament held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The national team finished the A-category tournament, dedicated to the memory of Shokir Beltekulin, with bronze medals.

Mahammad Ashuraliyev (60 kg) and Ruslan Rustamov (65 kg) both advanced to the podium, each earning bronze medals in the A-category tournament, dedicated to the memory of Shokyr Beltekuly.

Boxing is recognized as one of the oldest sports in human history, with the earliest records of the sport dating back to ancient Egypt around 3,000 BC.

The Greeks introduced boxing to the ancient Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was founded, and in 1946, it was renamed the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijan hosted its first boxing championship in 1926, with national boxers claiming first place. Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of AIBA.

Azerbaijani boxers have earned numerous prestigious accolades in international competitions. Aghasi Mammadov made history by becoming Azerbaijan's first gold medalist at the World Championships. Fuad Asadov also earned a spot on the podium at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Azerbaijan has been chosen multiple times to host major boxing events.

In 2019, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, which was the first youth tournament to serve as a qualifier for the 2010 Singapore Olympics.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which served as the primary qualification event for the London 2012 Olympics.