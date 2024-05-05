Bernard Hill: Titanic and Lord of the Rings actor dies

5 May 2024 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

Actor Bernard Hill, best known for roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, has died aged 79, Azernews reports.

He played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film and King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings.

His breakout role was in BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, where he portrayed Yosser Hughes, a character who struggled - and often failed - to cope with unemployment in Liverpool.

He died early on Sunday morning, his agent Lou Coulson confirmed.

Tributes to Hill have been coming in since the news of his death broke.

It should be noted that Bernard Hill is a British actor known for his versatile performances across film, television, and theater. Born on December 17, 1944, in Manchester, England, Hill has garnered acclaim for his roles in various productions.

He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Yosser Hughes in the groundbreaking TV series "Boys from the Blackstuff" (1982), which earned him a BAFTA Award. Hill's film credits include notable roles in "Gandhi" (1982), "Titanic" (1997), "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy (2001-2003), and "Wolf Hall" (2015). Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a remarkable range and depth as an actor, earning accolades for his compelling performances.

