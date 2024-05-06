Ganja State Philharmonic Hall hosts concert dedicated to prominent poet [PHOTOS]

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has organised a literary and musical evening dedicated to Muhammad Fuzuli, a 16th-century Azerbaijani poet who left a deep mark on the history of Azerbaijani literature, Azernews reports. The event was timed to the poet's 530th anniversary within the project "Urbanda görüşərik".

Initiated by the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov, the project aims to create a platform for talented and creative people, to ensure their promotion and the development of potential conditions for fruitful activity. Writers, poets, artists, sculptors, masters of applied arts, and other creative personalities participate in the project.

At the evening, the poet's works were recited by Imamvardi Valiyev, Gulnara Sadig, Zahira Badalova, Vusala Hijran, and Zulfiya Yagub, and songs based on Fuzuli's poetry were performed by Gaya Nasibzade. The host of the evening was Khuraman Aghayeva.

Another event within the project was held on May 5. The event was dedicated to the eminent public figure, poet, and writer Ahmad Javad (1892-1937).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

