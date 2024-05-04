Azerbaijani PM to take part in Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum in Ankara

4 May 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

A Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum will be held in Ankara on May 8, Azernews reports.

The forum will be held in connection with the XXI Urgent Session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye with the cooperation of the Council for Foreign Economic Relations and the Association of Chambers of Commerce and Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The forum will be attended by the Assistant to the Head of State of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov.

To note, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye increased by 31 percent, or $1.8 billion, in 2023 compared to the previous year and amounted to $7.6 billion.

---

