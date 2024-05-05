Orthodox christians in Azerbaijan mark Easter with reverence and joy

5 May 2024 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

On May 5th, Orthodox Christians across Azerbaijan celebrate Easter, one of the most significant holidays in the Christian calendar, Azernews reports.

Throughout the night of May 4-5, Easter services resonated within Orthodox temples in Baku and regions across Azerbaijan. Worshippers gathered to pay homage and illuminate the sacred space with candlelight.

In extending his heartfelt wishes to the Orthodox Christian community, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's unique ethos of mutual respect and trust among diverse religions and beliefs. He emphasized the nation's commitment to democratic coexistence and its pivotal role in fostering inter-civilizational relations globally.

"In our society, irrespective of language, religion, or ethnicity, equal opportunities for cultural expression are extended to all," remarked the head of state in his address. He lauded the active participation of all ethnic and religious minorities, including Christian citizens, in shaping Azerbaijan's social and political landscape, contributing to its progress and prosperity.

The Cathedral Church of the Holy Miradashiyan Women also hosted a festive service, adding to the spirit of Easter joy and reverence.

Easter holds a special place as one of the oldest and most cherished Christian celebrations. This year, Holy Easter Day, commemorating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, falls on May 5th according to the Orthodox calendar. Traditionally, believers bake kulich on Thursday morning, prepare Easter dishes in the evening, and bring them to the church on Saturday. The Cross Procession, held on the night between Saturday and Sunday, heralds the beginning of Easter and the Resurrection of Jesus.

On the Day of Resurrection, families gather around the Easter table, sharing Easter treats and kulich, engaging in egg fights, and joyously proclaiming "Jesus is Risen!" as they exchange heartfelt greetings.

