Armenian lobby stages protest shows, tricking people into streets

When talking about the bitter end of a people deceived for centuries, the current situation of Armenia can be cited as an example. Just as it is a very bad thing to be deceived, it is also a terrible thing to fight for a goal that has no end in sight.

Today, Armenia is experiencing a reset and it is adjusting itself to a situation where it should have been and is one step away from solving a long-standing dispute with Azerbaijan. However, the parties that prevent the taking of these last steps are trying to reawaken the old ideas that have been absorbed into the blood memory of the people.

Armenian Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan (baptismal name Vazgen) continues his provocative propaganda in areas close to Azerbaijan's borders with ideas that mislead Armenian society. Instead of providing religious service to people and calling for peace and unity, the stubborn cleric who incites them to war is supposedly trying to show himself as a patriot.

Bagrat is not alone in this case, one of the forces keeping tight rein on him is former President of Armenia and separatist Robert Kocharyan. A few days ago, when Bagrat was in the Armenian-occupied villages of Gazakh, he received instructions from his master Kocharyan. Therefore, this "pious" propagandist, who became an extremely dangerous weapon, tried to use new methods to influence the masses more strongly.

Armenia is controlled by separatist elements not only from the inside, but also from the outside. Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of the country, is already afraid to walk freely in his country, and the emergence of a serious danger at any moment is considered inevitable for him.

Pashinyan is actually trying to show that he has come to terms with reality and is taking the initiative to change the stereotyped laws of a state built on a false ideology. Although he tried to make political maneuvers against Azerbaijan for a long time, he even relied on the "great Western unity" he thought and put pressure on Azerbaijan, but in the end he realized that it was useless. Armenia's era of separatism is already experiencing bankruptcy.

Although the Armenian lobby tries to create panic and chaos both abroad and at home, it already has to bear the full share of the damage. It is not uncommon to trick a group of people into the streets and stage a protest show. Until then, similar shows were witnessed by the European community, and as a result, the true side of an empty ideology based on lies was exposed.

Making a group of Armenians sit on the street in Lebanon and push them to a demonstration that they don't even understand is an example of the real fraud of the Armenian lobby.

Today, Azerbaijani lands are finally regaining their sovereignty after more than 30 years of occupation. Although the pro-Armenian forces in the West and other countries could not digest this historic victory, it is happening. Armenia's leadership is finally helpless in the face of the truth, but the opposing lobby organizations, knowing what the fate will be, use every means to turn the country and even the region into a bloodbath.

Azerbaijan is ready for any situation and is not incapable of giving a decent response to all opposing forces, whether outside the country or in the region.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief; follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

