DM hosts mini football tournament dedicated to anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

4 May 2024 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Mini football tournament dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is being held between the main departments and departments of the Defense Ministry under the plan approved by the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Servicemen compete in A and B groups of 10 teams. Serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Nail Naghiyev and a referee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) manage the games, held in conditions of intense competition and friendship.

According to the regulations, the 1st and 2nd place teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals after the group stage. The winners of the stage will advance to the final round.

At the end, the winners will be awarded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz