Turkish athletes win gold at ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun [PHOTOS]

Turkish pair Simal Yilmaz and Ismail Keles have won gold medal at 2024 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azernews reports.

Simal Yilmaz and Ismail Keles defeated their Kazakh rivals Valeria Popelova and Eldar Imankulov to win the gold medal of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Ukrainian pair Li Xue and Xie Yu defeated Ukraine in the bronze medal match.

More than 400 athletes and 300 technical staff from over 80 countries are participating in the 2024 ISSF Baku World Cup. The competition will run until May 12.

The ISSF World Cup was introduced by the International Shooting Sport Federation in 1986 to provide a homogeneous system for qualification to the Olympic shooting competitions.

It is still carried out in the Olympic shooting events, with four competitions per year in each event. For the best shooters, there has been a World Cup final.

