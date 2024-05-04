Military Administration Institute holds graduation ceremony of next improvement course

4 May 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

The 66th graduation ceremony of the improvement course at the level of "Battalion (division) commander" of the operational-tactical faculty was held at the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Colonel Elnur Asgarli congratulated the participants, who successfully graduated from the course and wished them success.

The listeners, in turn, expressed their deep gratitude to the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the teaching staff for the conditions created during the course.

At the end, the graduates were presented certificates, and a photo was taken.

---

