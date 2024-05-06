Statement by Azerbaijani President fully sets out international norms, Speaker of Armenia

6 May 2024 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The process of concluding a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be completed very soon.

Azernews reports that this was said by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Armenian Republic, Alen Simonyan, in his statement to the Armenian media.

The Armenian official told reporters at the National Assembly, referring to the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty.

He noted that there was an opportunity to sign a peace treaty at the end of last year, and political will was required on the part of Azerbaijan.

“We hope that this process that is taking place is another signal that this process should and can be completed very quickly, because the Armenian side will move in this direction and will constantly carry out this work,” Simonyan added.

Commenting on the statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that the peace treaty sets out the approaches of Azerbaijan, Alen Simonyan said that it fully sets out international norms, which are also the approaches of the Armenian side.

“The Armenian side rejects all issues in which there are contradictions. And proof of this is that the text of the contract is being sent and returned for the umpteenth time. Because the Azerbaijani side sends its proposals, and we send ours,” Simonyan noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz