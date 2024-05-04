World Orienteering Championships 2029 awarded to Sweden
The forest World Orienteering Championships in 2029 will take place in Örnskjoldsvik, Sweden, according to the International Orienteering Federation, Azernews reports.
That was decided by IOF Council during a meeting on Friday.
WOC 2029 will be the fifth World Championships taking place in Sweden – the most recent being WOC 2016 in Strömstad.
Sweden also made a bid for the World Orienteering Championships in 2027 and was praised for their bid of high quality.
The coming World Orienteering Championships are: 2024 Scotland (Sprint), 2025 Finland (Forest), 2026 Italy (Sprint), 2027 Hungary (Forest).
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz