US Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Shusha [PHOTOS]

6 May 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

US Ambassador Mark Libby and his wife, Danusia Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the USA Embassy on its official "X" account.

"The Ambassador is meeting with government representatives; touring the Shusha Fortress, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, Khan Gizi Spring, Vagif Mausoleum, and Jidir plain; and meeting with local educators who have participated in Embassy-supported English Language programming,"the embassy noted.

Ambassador and Danusia Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today. The Ambassador is meeting with government representatives; touring the Shusha Fortress, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, Khan Gizi Spring, Vagif Mausoleum, and Jidir plain; and meeting with local educators who have… pic.twitter.com/Ls0wnbY0e1 — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) May 6, 2024

