United States, Japan, Australia hold joint missile defense exercises

3 May 2024 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The heads of the defense departments of the United States, Japan and Australia have agreed to hold the first trilateral missile and air defense exercises in 2027, Azernews reports.

A corresponding agreement was reached following the results of trilateral negotiations held in the state of Hawaii. In the next two years, the parties agreed to conduct joint exercises using fifth-generation F-35 fighters in service in each of the countries.

The heads of the defense departments of the three countries also signed an agreement on promoting cooperation in the field of modern defense technologies.

