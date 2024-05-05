Easter celebrated with reverence at Alexander Nevsky Russian Orthodox church in Ganja

5 May 2024 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Alexander Nevsky Russian Orthodox Church in Ganja was aglow with Easter festivities, Azernews reports.

Since last night, Orthodox Christians from the western region have gathered at the church to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion.

Officials from the Office of the Mayor of Ganja and representatives from the Ganja Region Department of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations joined the morning ceremonies today.

Prior to the holiday rites, President Ilham Aliyev's congratulatory message to the Orthodox community was read aloud, expressing wishes for enduring peace, tranquility, and happiness throughout Azerbaijan, with prayers offered for the souls of the martyrs.

Following the rituals central to Easter, including the lighting of candles and recitation of prayers, a heartfelt holiday gift was presented to the Alexander Nevsky Russian Orthodox Church by the Ganja City Executive Authority.

Easter holds a special place as one of the oldest and most cherished Christian celebrations. This year, Holy Easter Day, commemorating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, falls on May 5th according to the Orthodox calendar. Traditionally, believers bake kulich on Thursday morning, prepare Easter dishes in the evening, and bring them to the church on Saturday. The Cross Procession, held on the night between Saturday and Sunday, heralds the beginning of Easter and the Resurrection of Jesus.

On the Day of Resurrection, families gather around the Easter table, sharing Easter treats and kulich, engaging in egg fights, and joyously proclaiming "Jesus is Risen!" as they exchange heartfelt greetings.

