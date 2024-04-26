Azerbaijan Chess Championship winners awarded [PHOTOS]

26 April 2024 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Central Scientific Library has hosted an awarding ceremony for the winners of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship, Azernews reports.

Aydın Suleymanli, who became the champion of Azerbaijan for the first time in his career, was awarded a gold medal and 12,000 AZN cash prize.

Medals and prizes were presented by the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, as well as the Vice-President Faig Hasanov.

Aydın Suleymanli won over Mohammad Muradli in the final. Vugar Rasulov, who defeated Khazar Babazadeh in the match for the 3rd place, won the bronze medal.

The Azerbaijani Chess Championship is usually held in Baku, Azerbaijan. It is organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF).

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since 2007.

The national chess players have always taken high places at top-ranked tournaments.

