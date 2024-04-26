Azernews.Az

Friday April 26 2024

Volume of broad money supply in Azerbaijan increases

26 April 2024 17:25 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of broad money supply in Azerbaijan increases
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The volume of broad money supply in Azerbaijan as of April 1, 2024, amounted to 44,830.3 million manats ($26.36 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, this amount is 0.2% more than a month earlier, 0.5% less than at the beginning of 2024, and 9.1% more than the previous year.

The volume of broad money supply in manats at the end of March 2024 amounted to 34,453.6 million manats ($20.25 billion), which is 0.6% more than a month earlier, 2.6% less than at the beginning of 2024, and 16% more than the previous year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more