Volume of broad money supply in Azerbaijan increases

26 April 2024 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The volume of broad money supply in Azerbaijan as of April 1, 2024, amounted to 44,830.3 million manats ($26.36 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, this amount is 0.2% more than a month earlier, 0.5% less than at the beginning of 2024, and 9.1% more than the previous year.

The volume of broad money supply in manats at the end of March 2024 amounted to 34,453.6 million manats ($20.25 billion), which is 0.6% more than a month earlier, 2.6% less than at the beginning of 2024, and 16% more than the previous year.

