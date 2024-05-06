ASCO overhauls Jabbar Hashimov oil tanker

6 May 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The “Jabbar Hashimov” oil products tanker belonging to the fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has been overhauled, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

The vessel measures 150 metres in length and 17.3 metres in width, with a cargo capacity of 12,000 tons.

ASCO's Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard carried out the maintenance work. The press release noted the repair of the vessel's main and auxiliary engines and pumps, as well as the adjustment of the tanker's control systems.

Additionally, we replaced defective parts in the piping systems in the engine room and on the main deck, carried out electrical installation work, and repaired communication devices and navigation equipment.

“Upon completion of repairs, the tanker successfully underwent sea trials and was put back into operation,” the statement said.

ASCO currently operates 54 vessels for various purposes, comprising the largest fleet in the Caspian Sea.

