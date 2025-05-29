President of Sri Lanka congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

29 May 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I have the immense pleasure in extending my warm greetings and sincere best wishes and those of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan on the momentous occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The warm ties of friendship between Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan bear the hallmarks of cooperation, comprehensive collaboration, mutual understanding and shared values. I am confident that the close cooperation and the existing collaboration between our two countries will be further expanded and strengthened in the years to come for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

Your Excellency’s visionary leadership has led Azerbaijan through a journey of peace, progress and prosperity.

Further, I commend the exemplary leadership of Azerbaijan in the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) particularly in advancing the collective efforts to mitigate climate change.

Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health, happiness as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Republic of Azerbaijan."