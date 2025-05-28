Government agencies preparing proposals for restoration of Ağoğlan Church

28 May 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

According to Hüseyn Quliyev, an official from the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Laçın, efforts are underway to restore the historic Ağoğlan Church, Azernews reports.

He stated that various government agencies are currently drafting proposals related to the church’s restoration.

“These agencies are not only focused on Ağoğlan Church but also on other cultural monuments in Laçın. To ensure continuous monitoring and protection, government bodies have appointed their representatives to the region,” Quliyev said.

Through these appointed officials, the current status of all monuments is regularly updated based on ongoing reports and assessments.

The coordinated effort highlights the government’s commitment to preserving Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, especially in areas affected by recent conflicts.