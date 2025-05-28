Azerbaijan holds strong global position today - Pakistani prime minister
Azerbaijan holds a strong position on the international stage today, said Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the Summit with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azernews reports.
Recalling the Azerbaijani people’s determined struggle for freedom, the Prime Minister extended his congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.
He also congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, emphasizing that the resolution of the PKK issue is a testament to the diplomatic acumen of the President of the brotherly country.
