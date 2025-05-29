President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of businessmen from United Arab Emirates [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of business representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 29, led by Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE across all fields, particularly in economic and trade sectors. The reciprocal visits by President Ilham Aliyev to the UAE and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan were highlighted as significant in strengthening bilateral relations.
The favorable business and investment environment established in Azerbaijan for both local and foreign entrepreneurs was underlined. They hailed the investments made by UAE companies in various sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy.
They voiced confidence that the visit of the UAE business delegation would be productive and yield positive outcomes.
The meeting discussed cooperation prospects in areas such as investment, industry, including the mining sector, and other fields.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!