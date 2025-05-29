Soldier testifies on Armenian shelling during Tovuz evacuation at Baku military court

29 May 2025 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

At the ongoing hearing at the Baku Military Court, the victim Vugar Sultanli testified that he was injured during the evacuation of fallen officers—Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev, and others—who were martyred during the Tovuz clashes on July 14, 2020. Sultanli stated that they came under fire from Armenian armed forces during the evacuation and were wounded by the explosion of an enemy shell that landed nearby.

According to Azernews, Sultanli highlighted the difficulties of the evacuation and said:

“I want to particularly emphasize that enemy artillery targeted our medical evacuation vehicles and medical personnel. According to international humanitarian law, this is strictly prohibited and constitutes a war crime.”

He noted that not only the evacuation of the fallen, but also the evacuation of wounded servicemen was carried out under constant shelling and mortar fire by Armenian forces.

“Two of our medical vehicles were rendered inoperable. Military medic Ilgar Zeynalov was martyred during the incident. Our driver and two other members of the medical team were also injured,” he added.

It should be noted that as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, numerous crimes have been committed—including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, the planning and execution of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the illegal seizure and retention of power. The trial of the accused citizens of the Republic of Armenia will continue on May 30.