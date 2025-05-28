British company perform first "flying taxi" flight in Europe

28 May 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

British company Vertical Aerospace has successfully completed Europe’s first flight of a “flying taxi” in open airspace, marking a major milestone in the future of urban air mobility, Azernews reports.

The test involved a prototype of the VX4 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which carried out an experimental flight over the Cotswolds region in southwest England. The flight used a runway at a local airport for acceleration, with test pilot Simon Davis at the controls.

The VX4 flew under real-world conditions, making it the first eVTOL aircraft to operate in unrestricted airspace in the UK, a critical step toward eventual certification for passenger transport.

According to Vertical Aerospace, the next phase of testing will focus on demonstrating the VX4’s full vertical takeoff capabilities and its transition into horizontal, or cruise, flight mode — key functions that differentiate eVTOL aircraft from conventional planes.

The VX4 is designed to carry up to four passengers and a pilot, with a top speed of over 200 km/h (125 mph) and a projected range of more than 160 kilometers (100 miles) on a single charge. It’s fully electric, making it zero-emission and significantly quieter than traditional helicopters — an important factor for urban integration.

Vertical Aerospace is among several global players racing to commercialize flying taxis, which are expected to revolutionize short-haul transport, especially in crowded urban areas. The company aims to begin commercial operations by 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

The VX4 isn't just a product of aerospace engineering — Vertical Aerospace has partnered with companies like Rolls-Royce, Honeywell, and even Formula 1 teams, applying cutting-edge materials and technologies from motorsport and aviation to design a lightweight, efficient aircraft.

If successful, flying taxis like the VX4 could transform travel to and from airports, ease urban congestion, and even offer eco-friendly alternatives to regional flights.