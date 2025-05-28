Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 28 2025

Azerbaijan’s meat import volume sees minor decrease amid economic shifts

28 May 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s meat import volume sees minor decrease amid economic shifts
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

From January to April this year, Azerbaijan imported 16,662 tons of meat, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. The Committee noted that the value of these imports amounted to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more