US State Department engages in Baku to boost regional energy ties

30 May 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The U.S. State Department’s Senior Advisor for European and Eurasian Affairs has arrived in Azerbaijan, according to a post by the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan on its official X account, Azernews reports.

"Today, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara welcomed Deputy Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Josh Huck and Principal Advisor for Europe Wyatt Tolken at the embassy," the statement read.

The delegation is visiting Azerbaijan to meet with high-level officials and continue bilateral dialogue aimed at advancing U.S. interests, economic prosperity, and regional security.

It is also noted that the delegation will participate in the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum, which will take place on June 3–4 at the Baku Congress Center. The forum will bring together leading industry figures for strategic discussions on the future of the energy sector.

This year’s Baku Energy Forum, part of Baku Energy Week, marks its 30th anniversary. Since its inception, the forum has served as a vital platform for enhancing international cooperation, sharing best practices, and facilitating agreements that drive energy sector development in Azerbaijan and the broader region. It brings together energy leaders, business professionals, and government officials to foster global collaboration.

Baku Energy Week encompasses three key events:

- The 30th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition – Caspian Oil and Gas

- The 13th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition – Caspian Power

- The 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum

While the Caspian Oil and Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions will be held at the Baku Expo Center, the Baku Energy Forum will take place at the eco-friendly Baku Congress Center.