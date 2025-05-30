Aghdam hosts regional conference on wildfire prevention

30 May 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

A regional conference on “Enhancing the Effectiveness of Preventive Measures Against Fires” was held in the city of Aghdam, as authorities prepare for the heightened risk of wildfires during the upcoming summer months, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Ministry noted that the meeting brought together high-ranking officials and experts from across the region. Attendees included Eldar Seyidov, Deputy Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand; Major General Yusif Nabiyev, Chief Fire Safety Expert of the Ministry of Emergency Situations; Colonel Mirali Feyziyev, Head of the Ministry’s Karabakh Regional Center; and representatives from the President’s offices in the liberated territories.

Also present were officials from the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources, Internal Affairs, Defense, Agriculture, and Justice, along with representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, State Border Service, and other relevant bodies.

The primary goal of the meeting was to coordinate efforts to prevent potential wildfires in forested and agricultural areas during the dry summer season. Participants stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation in strengthening fire prevention efforts and mitigating environmental risks.

Speakers highlighted that protecting and developing forests—an integral part of the ecosystem—is a key strategy in combating climate change. The meeting emphasized the importance of public ecological awareness, the creation of firebreaks around forests and farmland, and the establishment of water reservoirs to assist in fire suppression efforts.

As the summer approaches, the conference underscored the need for increased vigilance from all segments of society. Farmers, livestock breeders, villagers living near forested areas, and construction workers were urged to strictly observe fire safety regulations and exercise extreme caution with fire-related activities.

The session concluded with a Q&A session, where experts addressed concerns and questions from participants, reaffirming the commitment of all stakeholders to preventing wildfires and protecting the environment.