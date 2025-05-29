Azernews.Az

Thursday May 29 2025

Oil prices climb amid US court ruling, Russian sanctions risk, and OPEC+ output talks

29 May 2025 15:38 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices climb amid US court ruling, Russian sanctions risk, and OPEC+ output talks
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Oil prices advanced as a U.S. court blocked most of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs from taking effect, lifting investor sentiment while markets awaited fresh sanctions on Russian crude and a key OPEC+ decision on production levels, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more