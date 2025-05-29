Baku Energy Week 2025 to host 267 companies from 39 countries

29 May 2025 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

This year, Baku Energy Week will host 267 companies from 39 countries.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Naila Aliyeva, project manager of Iteca Caspian, shared this information at a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week.

She listed the participating countries:

“In addition to Azerbaijan, the exhibition will feature companies from Germany, the United States, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, China, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, India, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau, Luxembourg, Hungary, Egypt, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Japan. Germany will participate with a national pavilion.”

“The exhibition will also include stands from prominent publishing houses, magazines, newspapers, news agencies, and online media specializing in the oil and gas sector.

This year, 35% of the exhibitors are new companies. International interest in Azerbaijan's oil, gas, and energy sectors remains strong: approximately 70% of participants are foreign companies, with 30% local enterprises. This highlights the robust international cooperation alongside active local business involvement. Leading industry companies, many of which are regular exhibitors, occupy 40% of the exhibition area. Many also participate as sponsors, underscoring their commitment to the energy sector’s development,” Aliyeva noted.

“The 30th Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition will cover key sectors including oil and gas field development, transportation and production, telecommunications and IT, oil and gas processing, construction and installation works, innovative technologies, and more. The exhibition will also highlight innovations in artificial intelligence, decarbonization, drilling, and the production and storage of oil and non-oil products.

The 13th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition ‘Caspian Power’ will showcase innovations from international and local companies in energy and green energy development. Exhibits will include solar, wind, geothermal, and thermal energy, mechanical engineering, energy equipment, electric vehicles, energy-saving technologies, and new projects,” Aliyeva emphasized.