Friday May 30 2025

President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of Eastern Committee of German Economy

30 May 2025 10:53 (UTC+04:00)
On May 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Azernews reports.

