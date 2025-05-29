Azerbaijan highlights innovations and partnerships at Baku Energy Week

29 May 2025 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Baku Energy Week, comprising three major events, has become a prestigious platform to showcase achievements, said Jahid Mikayilov, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, at a press conference dedicated to the event, Azernews reports.

He emphasised that Azerbaijan has long been a pioneer in energy sector innovations.

“Just as Azerbaijan has successfully implemented strategic projects connecting regions in the oil and gas sector, today our country is committed to establishing new energy routes that link Central Asia with Europe through green energy corridors. In this context, Baku Energy Week has evolved into an influential platform for demonstrating these accomplishments.

This international event reflects Azerbaijan’s progress in the energy sector, marked by signed agreements and forged partnerships. It also serves as a hub where new ideas take shape, agreements are signed, projects are launched, and partnerships are formed.

We extend our gratitude to all partners who contributed to making this prestigious event a success,” the official added.