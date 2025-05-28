Azerbaijani President: Our military cooperation reinforces peace and stability in the wider geography

28 May 2025 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

“Our military cooperation reinforces peace and stability in the wider geography,” the head of state added.

“Defense cooperation is one of the major directions of our partnership. Joint military exercises and projects in the military-technical field have strengthened our armed forces’ capabilities,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the Summit with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Azernews reports.

