Capital and assets rise as banking sector faces 2025 with confidence

Azerbaijan’s financial landscape continues to evolve, demonstrating steady expansion and resilience in its banking sector. As of May 1, 2025, the total assets of Azerbaijani banks reached ₼54.6 billion ($32 billion), reflecting a 10.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The country’s banking institutions have maintained this upward trajectory, signaling the growing confidence and stability of Azerbaijan’s financial sector.

