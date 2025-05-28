US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing a statement published on the official website of the US Department of State.

“On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day,” Rubio said.

The Secretary reaffirmed US support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the South Caucasus:

“We support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. The United States continues to support efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, which are crucial for the prosperity of the South Caucasus, and we celebrate the agreement reached this year by Azerbaijan and Armenia on the text of a peace treaty.”

He also acknowledged Azerbaijan’s growing role in global energy and logistics:

“We also recognize Azerbaijan’s growing importance as an energy supplier and transport hub.”

Highlighting the strong bilateral ties built over more than three decades, Rubio noted:

“Our partnership, built over the past 33 years, continues to advance shared interests in security, energy cooperation, and economic growth. The United States remains dedicated to supporting fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan, including freedom of the press, consistent with Azerbaijan’s constitution.”

The message concluded with a call to further strengthen cooperation:

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration and working together to ensure a peaceful, prosperous future for Azerbaijan and the entire region.”