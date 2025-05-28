Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and Prime Minister of Pakistan visit promenade in Lachin city [PHOTOS]

28 May 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

On May 28, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, visited a promenade in the city of Lachin.

The Turkish President and the Pakistani Prime Minister were informed that two years ago, on May 28, President Ilham Aliyev handed over the keys to the homes of former internally displaced persons who had initially settled in Lachin at this promenade.

It was noted that products from enterprises launched in Lachin are currently showcased here. The exhibition features products from the “Lachin” Agro-Industrial Park, the “PIRSHAGHI” shoe factory, the Lachin branch of the “Gilabi Ceramics” Creative Center, and the “LATIFA” Lachin garment factory. Additionally, it includes exhibits from “Baku Landscaping Service,” an essential oil plant, the “Nakhishli” sewing house, the Livestock Breeding Selection Center in Lachin, and the “Hakari” fishery enterprise.

The exhibition is dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day.