Italian embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day
The Embassy of Italy in Baku has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the diplomatic mission shared the message on its official social media account on “X.”
“The Embassy of Italy in Baku sincerely congratulates the friendly people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day,” the post reads.
