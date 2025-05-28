New chapter is opening today in Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan trilateral cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

28 May 2025 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

“The issues we discussed today and the agreements we reached will bring us even closer together,” the head of state emphasized.

A new chapter is opening today in our trilateral cooperation (Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Pakistan cooperation – ed.), said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech ahead of the concert marking May 28 – Independence Day in the city of Lachin, Azernews reports.

