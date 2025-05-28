Explosion at Chinese Chemical Plant kills 5, leaves 6 missing

28 May 2025 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

An explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China left five people dead and six others missing on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Nineteen more sustained minor injuries due to the explosion in the workshop in Shandong province's Gaomi city, according to the CGTN television.

Earlier, the Emergency Management Ministry said that rescue personnel, including 232 rescuers and 55 vehicles, were dispatched following the explosion.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.