President: As a result of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, energy map of not only our region but also the wider geography has changed

28 May 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

“Our countries have played an important role in energy security, and today, extensive projects have been launched in the direction of alternative energy production and export. Moreover, transport routes via Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which connect Asia and Europe, have strategic importance,” the President added.

“As a result of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the energy map of not only our region but also the wider geography has changed,” President Ilham Aliyev said during the Summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Azernews reports.

