I am confident that the messages from the three countries will reach the right destination today from liberated Lachin - President Ilham Aliyev
he participation of my dear brothers – the President of Türkiye and the Prime Minister of Pakistan – alongside us in these celebratory events, and the support and solidarity shown to us, have created completely new realities on a global scale. Our strength lies in our unity, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech before the concert dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day, held in the city of Lachin, Azernews reports.
“Today, we once again confirmed our unity in a trilateral format. The songs performed at today’s celebration concert will further demonstrate our unity and showcase how rich our culture is. I am confident that the messages sent to the world today by the three countries from liberated Lachin will reach their intended destinations,” the head of state said.
