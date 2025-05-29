Youth and Sports Minister meets with ASYOU representatives [PHOTOS]
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with the representatives of the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union (ASYOU), Azernews reports.
More than 100 chairmen and ASYOU Deputy Chairmen, representing 48 higher and secondary specialized educational institutions from 17 cities and regions of the country attended the meeting held in Sumgayit, the Youth Capital 2025.
During the meeting, the activities carried out by the ASYOU for students with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the proposals and initiatives put forward by the ASYOU, the ministry's projects and new plans for youth were discussed, as well as a presentation on involving students in sports events was shown.
Deputy Minister Indira Hajiyeva and ASYOU Chairman Rashad Zeynalov also attended the event.
The meetings are held to support students' initiatives, participate in the decision-making process, and create conditions for their contribution to the state youth policy.
